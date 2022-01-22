COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Bayer 5 - Augsburg 1:Depleted Augsburg stunned by Bayer Leverkusen, in a 5-1 defeat at the Bay Arena

Gerardo Seoane&#39;s team earn 35 points in the campaign

22 de Enero de 2022

Bayer Leverkusen eased past Augsburg in a 5-1 victory on Saturday at the Bay Arena. Bayer were looking to pick up points after winning last match while Augsburg are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Bayer are in 3rd place on the table and has 35 points while Augsburg sit in 16th with 19 points after 20 matches.

The Company's Eleven didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Karim Bellarabi opening the rout, at 9 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Moussa Diaby made it 2-0 at the 24 minute mark, which saw the first half end 2-0.

Fuggerstädter took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Arne Maier at the 62 minute mark. However, Bayer increased their lead 3-1 thanks to a effort from Moussa Diaby in the 65th minute. Bayer looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a hat trick effort from Moussa Diaby at the 69 minute mark to establish a 4-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lucas Alario, 81 minutes in with a final score of 5-1.

For Bayer, Lucas Alario, Charles Aranguiz, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Panagiotis Retsos and Zidan Sertdemir, came on for Patrik Schick, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi, Jonathan Tah and Florian Wirtz. Augsburg brought on Andi Zeqiri, Lasse Gunther, Florian Niederlechner, Andre Hahn and Raphael Framberger, to replace Ruben Vargas, Mads Pedersen, Ricardo Pepi, Michael Gregoritsch and Robert Gumny.

There were bookings for Karim Bellarabi from Bayer, and Mads Pedersen and Felix Ohis Uduokhai, for Augsburg.

Bayer will next travel to Borussia Dortmund, while Augsburg will face Union Berlin at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativaFootball: Bundesliga ENDEPORTESFÚTBOLBUNDESLIGA

DEPORTES

Un ex futbolista inglés reveló que Lionel Messi le escribió por privado por criticar su fichaje por el PSG: “Me dijo que era un burro”

Un ex futbolista inglés reveló que Lionel Messi le escribió por privado por criticar su fichaje por el PSG: “Me dijo que era un burro”

El golazo de Buendía y la mano salvadora de Dibu Martínez: la fórmula de la victoria para el Aston Villa

Pochettino anunció el regreso de Messi ante Reims: “Estamos felices de que esté con nosotros”

Borja encendió la previa con Argentina y apuntó contra Dibu Martínez: “No va a hablar después de que le marque”

Falleció Gianni Di Marzio, el cazatalentos que vinculó a Diego Maradona y Napoli

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Harry Styles en México: usuarios reportan fraude en reventa de boletos

Harry Styles en México: usuarios reportan fraude en reventa de boletos

Kate del Castillo habló sobre La Reina del Sur: “Es la serie más ambiciosa de toda Latinoamérica”

Exatlón México: Antonio González fue eliminado en polémico duelo contra Heber Gallegos

Hospital dio por muerto a exguitarrista del TRI, Sergio Mancera, por error: “Está muy mal este asunto”

“La Guerra Civil”: Eva Longoria habló de la rivalidad entre Óscar de la Hoya y Julio César Chávez en documental

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 lujosos restaurantes de París que eligen los mejores chefs del mundo

Los 5 lujosos restaurantes de París que eligen los mejores chefs del mundo

Vacaciones intergeneracionales: las claves para una escapada familiar exitosa

Ómicron en Argentina: en enero se registró el 25% de los casos confirmados de COVID-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia

El entrenamiento cruzado: para qué sirve y por qué es una gran alternativa para los corredores

El renacer de la Denominación de Origen: por qué garantiza vinos de prestigio y calidad