Bayer Leverkusen eased past Augsburg in a 5-1 victory on Saturday at the Bay Arena. Bayer were looking to pick up points after winning last match while Augsburg are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Bayer are in 3rd place on the table and has 35 points while Augsburg sit in 16th with 19 points after 20 matches.

The Company's Eleven didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Karim Bellarabi opening the rout, at 9 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Moussa Diaby made it 2-0 at the 24 minute mark, which saw the first half end 2-0.

Fuggerstädter took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Arne Maier at the 62 minute mark. However, Bayer increased their lead 3-1 thanks to a effort from Moussa Diaby in the 65th minute. Bayer looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a hat trick effort from Moussa Diaby at the 69 minute mark to establish a 4-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lucas Alario, 81 minutes in with a final score of 5-1.

For Bayer, Lucas Alario, Charles Aranguiz, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Panagiotis Retsos and Zidan Sertdemir, came on for Patrik Schick, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi, Jonathan Tah and Florian Wirtz. Augsburg brought on Andi Zeqiri, Lasse Gunther, Florian Niederlechner, Andre Hahn and Raphael Framberger, to replace Ruben Vargas, Mads Pedersen, Ricardo Pepi, Michael Gregoritsch and Robert Gumny.

There were bookings for Karim Bellarabi from Bayer, and Mads Pedersen and Felix Ohis Uduokhai, for Augsburg.

Bayer will next travel to Borussia Dortmund, while Augsburg will face Union Berlin at home.