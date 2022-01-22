ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX -- CANCELLED

Undocking of SpaceX cargo ship from space station
Start: 22 Jan 2022 15:40 GMT
End: 22 Jan 2022 15:46 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: UPDATE AS OF 1545GMT - UNDOKING HAS BEEN DELAYED BY ANOTHER DAY - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES AND NEW LIVE DETAILS
-----------
THE SPACEX UNDOCKING HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, JAN. 22.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION - Coverage of the undocking of the SpaceX CRS-24 cargo ship from the International Space Station.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo.
DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo.
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com