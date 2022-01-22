COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX -- CANCELLED --

Por
REUTERSJAN 22
22 de Enero de 2022

Undocking of SpaceX cargo ship from space station

Start: 22 Jan 2022 15:40 GMT

End: 22 Jan 2022 15:46 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: UPDATE AS OF 1545GMT - UNDOKING HAS BEEN DELAYED BY ANOTHER DAY - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES AND NEW LIVE DETAILS

-----------

THE SPACEX UNDOCKING HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, JAN. 22.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION - Coverage of the undocking of the SpaceX CRS-24 cargo ship from the International Space Station.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo.

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo.

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

