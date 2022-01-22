COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SERBIA-PROTESTS/RIO TINTO

Por
REUTERSJAN 22
21 de Enero de 2022

Serbian activists block roads to protest Rio Tinto lithium project

Start: 22 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS.

BELGRADE - Serbian environmental groups plan to block roads in several locations across the country to protest a planned lithium project by Rio Tinto. Serbia has said a decision on whether the project will go ahead is likely to come only after elections this year.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Serbia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Denver Nuggets perdió y Facundo Campazzo lidera una de las peores estadísticas de la NBA

Denver Nuggets perdió y Facundo Campazzo lidera una de las peores estadísticas de la NBA

Pasó por Gimnasia, quedó libre y hoy estudia kinesiología: la historia del ex futbolista que ganó un millón de pesos en Los 8 Escalones

Murió Ferrito, el dueño de la pelota más valiosa del planeta, viajero del mundo, amigo de Fangio y doble de Mick Jagger

Chávez Jr. arremetió contra su padre por amenazarlo con el anexo: “Hay que hacerle un estudio en el cerebro”

El consejo que Canelo Álvarez dio a Brandon Moreno para tener éxito en la UFC

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así reaccionó Carlos Rivera después de que fans robaran publicidad con su foto para hacerlo póster

Así reaccionó Carlos Rivera después de que fans robaran publicidad con su foto para hacerlo póster

La vida de Jean Harlow: el icono sexual de los años 30 que murió por fanatismo religioso

Los secretos de Jamie Dornan: el contrato para que no se vea su pene en pantalla y por qué su esposa no vio su exitosa saga “50 sombras de Grey”

Escapó de Cuba y consiguió una beca universitaria gracias al deporte que de chico jugaba descalzo: William Levy, estrella de Café con aroma de mujer

La apuesta que hicieron Pedro Infante y Emilio Tuero

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 lujosos restaurantes de París que eligen los mejores chefs del mundo

Los 5 lujosos restaurantes de París que eligen los mejores chefs del mundo

Vacaciones intergeneracionales: las claves para una escapada familiar exitosa

Ómicron en Argentina: en enero se registró el 25% de los casos confirmados de COVID-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia

El entrenamiento cruzado: para qué sirve y por qué es una gran alternativa para los corredores

El renacer de la Denominación de Origen: por qué garantiza vinos de prestigio y calidad