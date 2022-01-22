ADVISORY EU-ENVIRONMENT/NEWS CONFERENCE -- DELAYED

News conference after third day of an EU environment ministers' meeting
Start: 22 Jan 2022 14:50 GMT
End: 22 Jan 2022 15:22 GMT
AMIENS - News conference after third day of an EU environment ministers' meeting in Amiens, France, where they are expected to talk about energy prices, among other topics.
SCHEDULE:
0730GMT Arrivals
DELAYED - news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH AND FRENCH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com