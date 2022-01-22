COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-ENVIRONMENT/NEWS CONFERENCE -- DELAYED --

Por
REUTERSJAN 22
21 de Enero de 2022

News conference after third day of an EU environment ministers' meeting

Start: 22 Jan 2022 14:50 GMT

End: 22 Jan 2022 15:22 GMT

AMIENS - News conference after third day of an EU environment ministers' meeting in Amiens, France, where they are expected to talk about energy prices, among other topics.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT Arrivals

DELAYED - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH AND FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

