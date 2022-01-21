COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/MARCH -- START TIME APPROX --

Por
REUTERSJAN 21
20 de Enero de 2022

March for life held in Washington as abortion debate rages

Start: 21 Jan 2022 18:21 GMT

End: 21 Jan 2022 19:21 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: WE WILL OFFER LIVE COVERAGE OF ACTIVISTS MARCHING TO THE STEPS OF THE SUPREME COURT. WE DO NOT EXPECT TO OFFER LIVE COVERAGE OF THE FULL PROGRAM WITH MUSIC AND SPEAKERS.

WASHINGTON DC - Anti-abortion activists gather in Washington for a 'march for life' as the abortion debate rages across the United States.

Supreme Court justices are considering this term a Texas and a Mississippi law limiting access to the procedure.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - March from 12th and 14th streets up Constitution Ave. to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

