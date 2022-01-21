ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/MARCH -- START TIME APPROX

March for life held in Washington as abortion debate rages

Start: 21 Jan 2022 18:21 GMT

End: 21 Jan 2022 19:21 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Anti-abortion activists gather in Washington for a 'march for life' as the abortion debate rages across the United States.

Supreme Court justices are considering this term a Texas and a Mississippi law limiting access to the procedure.

1800GMT - March from 12th and 14th streets up Constitution Ave. to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court

