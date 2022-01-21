COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-USA/SECURITY-LAVROV-BLINKEN --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSJAN 21
20 de Enero de 2022

Lavrov news conference after meeting with Blinken

Start: 21 Jan 2022 11:49 GMT

End: 21 Jan 2022 12:19 GMT

SIGNAL MAY SWITCH TO BLINKEN

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: ENGLISH TRANSLATION WILL BE AVAILABLE ON AUDIO CHANNEL 2

GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to give a news conference after his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and confront rising tensions over Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Lavrov expected to give news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ángel Di María, íntimo: las críticas al PSG y la adaptación de Messi al vestuario

Ángel Di María, íntimo: las críticas al PSG y la adaptación de Messi al vestuario

Cuál fue el gran reto de Checo Pérez al llegar a Red Bull

“Terrible” Morales afirmó que Julio César Chávez Jr. aún está a tiempo de “hacer algo importante” en el box

Tata Martino anunció la lista de convocados con el Tricolor para las eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022

México fue uno de los países que más entradas pidió para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

ENTRETENIMIENTO

The Tepetatles: la banda de rock que reunió a Carlos Monsiváis, Alfonso Arau y José Luis Cuevas

The Tepetatles: la banda de rock que reunió a Carlos Monsiváis, Alfonso Arau y José Luis Cuevas

Alec Baldwin fue demandado por difamación por la familia de un marine asesinado en Afganistán

Rita Ora se entretuvo en las playas de Sídney, Kendall Jenner salió a comer en Aspen: celebrities en un click

Gustavo Adolfo Infante arremetió contra haters de Nerea Godínez, prometida de Octavio Ocaña

Murió el actor y cantante Meat Loaf, intérprete del clásico “Bat out of hell” y de “Haría cualquier cosa por amor (pero no eso)”

TENDENCIAS

Verano: cómo evitar la intoxicación alimentaria

Verano: cómo evitar la intoxicación alimentaria

¿El placer de fumar se hace humo?: nuevas medidas desalientan el consumo de tabaco

Estos son los 10 destinos más populares del mundo para 2022

Las razones por las que el COVID-19 altera la alimentación de los niños

El líquido cefalorraquídeo da respuestas sobre la “niebla cerebral” de personas que sufren COVID-19