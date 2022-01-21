ADVISORY RUSSIA-USA/SECURITY-BLINKEN

Blinken news conference after meeting with Lavrov
Start: 21 Jan 2022 12:20 GMT
End: 21 Jan 2022 13:20 GMT
GENEVA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to give a news conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and confront rising tensions over Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - Blinken expected to give news conference
