ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/UN -- POSSIBLE ONLY

German FM Baerbock speaks at annual UN Holocaust memorial
Start: 24 Jan 2022 15:55 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2022 18:00 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers keynote address at annual United Nations event in conjunction with International Holocaust Remembrance Day B'nai B'rith International.
SCHEDULE:
1600-1800GMT - United Nations Holocaust Memorial Ceremony
