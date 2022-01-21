ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/UN -- POSSIBLE ONLY

German FM Baerbock speaks at annual UN Holocaust memorial

UNITED NATIONS - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers keynote address at annual United Nations event in conjunction with International Holocaust Remembrance Day B'nai B'rith International.

