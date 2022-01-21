COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/G7-SCHOLZ ARRIVAL

Por
REUTERSJAN 21
20 de Enero de 2022

Olaf Scholz arrives for cabinet meeting on G7 presidency

Start: 21 Jan 2022 07:36 GMT

End: 21 Jan 2022 07:47 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for cabinet meeting on G7 presidency programme, gives statement.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Scholz arrival

0745GMT - Scholz arrives gives statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

