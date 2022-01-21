COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ -- APPROXIMATE START TIME --

Por
REUTERSJAN 21
21 de Enero de 2022

Statement by Assange's partner Stella Morris after UK High Court verdict

Start: 24 Jan 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Statement by WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's partner, Stella Morris, is expected after verdict outside the UK High Court. The court is expected to give its ruling on whether Assange can appeal a decision to extradite him to the United States.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT APPROX- Statement from Stella Morris.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

