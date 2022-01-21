COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN/SPEECH

JAN 21
20 de Enero de 2022

Liz Truss delivers a keynote speech at Australia's Lowy Institute

Start: 21 Jan 2022 04:39 GMT

End: 21 Jan 2022 05:30 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivers a keynote speech on 'building a global network of liberty" at Australia's Lowy Institute, accompanied by her Australian counterpart Marise Payne, who will make opening remarks at the event.

SCHEDULE:

0415GMT - event starts

