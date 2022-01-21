COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN/

Por
REUTERS
20 de Enero de 2022

Australian, British Foreign & Defence ministers hold newser

Start: 21 Jan 2022 02:31 GMT

End: 21 Jan 2022 03:11 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton hold a news conference with their British counterparts Liz Truss and Ben Wallace for the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations.

SCHEDULE:

0230GMT - newser starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea

DIGITAL: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

