ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN/

Australian, British Foreign & Defence ministers hold newser
Start: 21 Jan 2022 02:31 GMT
End: 21 Jan 2022 03:11 GMT
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton hold a news conference with their British counterparts Liz Truss and Ben Wallace for the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations.
SCHEDULE:
0230GMT - newser starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea
DIGITAL: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.au
Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com