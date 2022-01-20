COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Enero de 2022
Estas han sido las 5 fotos de Kate del Castillo de las que nadie deja de hablar en Instagram

Encuentra los detalles que han disparado la fama de Kate del Castillo

Newsroom Infobae
20 de Enero de 2022

Kate del Castillo (@katedelcastillo) revolucionó a sus fans de Instagram. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, consiguieron más de 124.775 interacciones entre sus aficionados.

Los posts más relevantes:



Puro amor. ♥️#mom #dad



Así las cosas..puro amor puro. ♥️#daddysgirl #ericdwlcastillo #familia



Yes. We tested POSITIVE to COVID-19. En recuperación. It’s a blessing to be with my bestie @jessimaldonadotv and #loladelcastillo who’s gotten the virus as well( my dog, funny huh) We are staying super strong!! #melapela #noslapela #pishivirus #staysyrong



Soon… Próximamente… @cholawoodofficial HUNTING AVA BRAVO



Live with HONOR. Happy Sunday! #tequila #loladelcastillo @tequilahonor

Barcelona se hartó de una de las estrellas del plantel y le exigió que se vaya de la institución

Murió a los 93 años el actor Hardy Krüger, legendario rostro "alemán" de Hollywood

Etiquetado de cigarrillos: el Gobierno estableció nuevas exigencias a las empresas para que no se incentive el consumo

