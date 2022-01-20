COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

Chequea aquí estas últimas 5 publicaciones con las que Lady Gaga revoluciona Instagram

Encuentra los detalles que han disparado la fama de Lady Gaga en redes sociales

20 de Enero de 2022

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) causó furor en las redes en las últimas horas. Los 5 posts de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 3.183.413 interacciones entre sus fans.

Las fotos más populares son:



double vaxed + boosted…don’t 4get to still wear a mask this sh*ts contagious 💋☠️



I am so beyond grateful to be nominated for Best Actress by the @sagawards for my performance in House of Gucci, for best ensemble, alongside Jared Leto for Best Supporting Actor. I have long dreamed of being an actress and studied from a young age because I was passionate and committed to storytelling through art. To be recognized by fellow actors touches my heart and is deeply meaningful that I would be included in this artistic community of brave imaginative humans. Thank you so much and congratulations to all the other nominees as well as all the performers in films this year—you are all gifts to the world and I’m so honored to be in your company. 💕☀️ feeling very emotional 🙏 love you all so much



Sending you peace & joy. Gratitude from the sky to the center of the earth. Radical love like a cocoon all around you. Today will be spent dreaming 🌱



@WMag



@WMag

¿Quién es Lady Gaga?

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.

