ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-USA BLINKEN SPEECH--DELAYED

Blinken keynote speech on the transatlantic partnership

Start: 20 Jan 2022 14:53 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2022 15:53 GMT

BERLIN -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a keynote speech on transatlantic partnership, organised by Atlantik-Bruecke and its partner organisations such as the American Council on Germany.

SCHEDULE:

1420 GMT - Blinken gives a keynote speech on the transatlantic partnership

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: ATLANTIK-BRUECKE HANDOUT STREAM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com