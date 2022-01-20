COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TRAVEL-WORLD/ZARA RUTHERFORD --NEW START TIME--

Por
REUTERSJAN 20
19 de Enero de 2022

Solo-flying teen to set record as she finishes journey in Belgium

Start: 20 Jan 2022 11:30 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

KORTRIJK - Solo-flying teen pilot Zara Rutherford lands in Kortrijk, Belgium after winning her record bid for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world -- a 32,000-mile journey in her bespoke Shark ultralight plane, the world's fastest microlight.

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT expected arrival time

(PLEASE NOTE THIS TIME MAY CHANGE, DEPENDING ON WEATHER CONDITIONS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Oddly Enough

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cómo era la casa de Hugo Sánchez en la que vivió Luis García cuando jugó en Europa

Cómo era la casa de Hugo Sánchez en la que vivió Luis García cuando jugó en Europa

“Quedamos mal”, Rodolfo Pizarro habló sobre su salida de Chivas en 2018

El gol del Chucky Lozano catalogado por el Napoli como el mejor del año

Sorpresa en el Australian Open: Schwartzman perdió en sets corridos con el local O’Connell y quedó eliminado

El día que Chartchai Chionoi se arrodilló ante Alacrán Torres después de vencerlo en una épica pelea

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por portación de armas, Alfredo Adame estaría bajo libertad condicional

Por portación de armas, Alfredo Adame estaría bajo libertad condicional

Cuando Vicente Fernández le reclamó a María Félix por un sarape

Estos son los nuevos coaches de La Voz Kids 2022

Sugey Ábrego denunció supuesta discriminación por parte de una aerolínea mexicana

Lilí Brillanti pidió trabajo en “Hoy” después de ataques a Galilea Montijo, según Martha Figueroa

TENDENCIAS

Cómo darnos cuenta si estamos estresados

Cómo darnos cuenta si estamos estresados

Cuáles son los 5 quesos elaborados en el mundo que vale la pena degustar

Uno de cada 16 pacientes hospitalizados por COVID-19 padece un infarto o un ACV después del alta

Según la ciencia, este es el único cóctel que es más delicioso en un avión

Líderes tímidos: 5 trucos para mejorar las habilidades sociales