ADVISORY TRAVEL-WORLD/ZARA RUTHERFORD --NEW START TIME

Solo-flying teen to set record as she finishes journey in Belgium
Start: 20 Jan 2022 11:30 GMT
End: 20 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
KORTRIJK - Solo-flying teen pilot Zara Rutherford lands in Kortrijk, Belgium after winning her record bid for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world -- a 32,000-mile journey in her bespoke Shark ultralight plane, the world's fastest microlight.
SCHEDULE:
1130GMT expected arrival time
(PLEASE NOTE THIS TIME MAY CHANGE, DEPENDING ON WEATHER CONDITIONS)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Oddly Enough
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com