COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 19 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TONGA-VOLCANO/ARDERN

Por
REUTERSJAN 20
20 de Enero de 2022

New Zealand PM holds newser on Tonga volcano

Start: 19 Jan 2022 23:56 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2022 00:55 GMT

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference on the situation in Tonga and on the Omicron situation in New Zealand.

Schedule:

0005GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

Digital: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Hay muchos egos”: Ángel Sepúlveda se lanzó contra Chivas y confesó problemas con Cardozo

“Hay muchos egos”: Ángel Sepúlveda se lanzó contra Chivas y confesó problemas con Cardozo

COVID-19 en la Liga MX: pese a aumento de contagios así quedó el aforo de los estadios para la jornada 3

Novak Djokovic analiza una demanda millonaria contra Australia tras haber sido deportado

El Atlético Madrid del Cholo Simeone no logra salir de su crisis y fue eliminado de la Copa del Rey

Cristiano Ronaldo fue reemplazado en el Manchester United y estalló de bronca

ENTRETENIMIENTO

90s Pop Tour: por qué Ari Borovoy prohíbe a los cantantes beber alcohol y consumir sustancias antes de los shows

90s Pop Tour: por qué Ari Borovoy prohíbe a los cantantes beber alcohol y consumir sustancias antes de los shows

Andrés García no demandará a Anabel Hernández: “Le querían hacer un daño”

Julión Álvarez sufrió hackeo de WhatsApp

Galilea Montijo: con qué famosas ha tenido problemas además de Lilí Brillanti

Murió Willy Gutiérrez, maestro de La Academia y padre de la cantante Lisset

TENDENCIAS

Nuevo récord en venta de celulares inteligentes a nivel mundial

Nuevo récord en venta de celulares inteligentes a nivel mundial

Sony tuvo catastrófica caída luego de que Microsoft anunciara la adquisición de Activision

Con Telegram puede descargar videos de TikTok sin la marca de agua

Moments, la red social que quiere mostrar la vida real de las personas

La primera pick-up electrificada ya se vende en Argentina