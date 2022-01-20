COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ++TAPE PLAYBACK++ USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE --TIMINGS APPROX

Por
REUTERSJAN 20
20 de Enero de 2022

Biden meets with infrastructure taskforce

Start: 20 Jan 2022 16:31 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2022 16:41 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of his Infrastructure Implementation Task Force to discuss delivering results from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest long-term investment in America’s infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El sismo que generó el caso Dembélé en Barcelona y los clubes a los que podría irse

El sismo que generó el caso Dembélé en Barcelona y los clubes a los que podría irse

Sorpresa en el ranking de los mejores equipos del 2021: en qué posición figuran River y Boca

FIFA cambiará el reglamento e impondrá nuevas exigencias para los préstamos de futbolistas en todo el mundo

La NCAA cambió la política de participación de atletas transgénero en medio de la polémica por Lia Thomas

Nadal volvió a cruzar a Djokovic por la vacunación contra el coronavirus: “Intento seguir a la gente preparada en la materia, no a la que no lo está”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Diego Boneta desmintió compromiso con Renata Notni: “Nos dio mucha risa”

Diego Boneta desmintió compromiso con Renata Notni: “Nos dio mucha risa”

Toño Mauri habló sobre el proceso para conocer a la familia de su donante: “Me da mucha ilusión”

Vicente Fernández: apareció nuevo mensaje en sus redes sociales

Lisset despidió a su padre, Willy Gutiérrez, con emotivo mensaje: “Luchó hasta el final”

La romántica canción que Agustín Lara escribió para un hombre

TENDENCIAS

Google Play Juegos ahora disponible en Windows

Google Play Juegos ahora disponible en Windows

Adiós a los servicios gratuitos de G Suite: Google le obligará a pagar por Workspace

Arte en Fortnite: cómo recorrer la nueva galería del artista KAWS en el juego

Cómo comprar NFTS con tarjetas de crédito

Las bacterias resistentes a los antibióticos ya causan más muertes que el VIH o la malaria