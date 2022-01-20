COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NORWAY-ATTACKS/

Por
REUTERSJAN 20
19 de Enero de 2022

Arrivals & closing arguments as Breivik attempts to get parole

Start: 20 Jan 2022 07:53 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2022 08:48 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: AS REQUESTED BY THE COURT, THIS LIVE EVENT WILL RUN WITH A SHORT DELAY. THE DELAY WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 25 SECONDS

PLEASE ALSO NOTE THAT ONCE THE PROSECUTION AND DEFENSE HAVE MADE THEIR OPENING STATEMENTS THE LIVE EVENT WILL END. FURTHER COVERAGE WILL BE AVAILABLE AS EDITS ONLY

==

SKIEN - The last day of court proceedings in which Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in 2011 in Oslo and Utoeya, is trying to get parole. Authorities have denied him his request and he is challenging it in court. Breivik was condemned to 21 years in prison, which can be extended indefinitely.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Documentation

Closing arguments - prosecution

Closing arguments - defence

Restrictions:

LIVE RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: NO USE NORWAY, NO RESALE, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AFTER FEBRUARY 17, 2022

DIGITAL: NO USE NORWAY, NO RESALE, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AFTER FEBRUARY 17, 2022 / MUST REMOVE FROM ALL PLATFORMS BY 1430GMT FEBRUARY 17, 2022))

EDIT RESTRICTIONS

BROADCAST: NO USE NORWAY, NO RESALE, NO ARCHIVE. NOT TO BE USED AFTER FEBRUARY 19, 2022

DIGITAL: NO USE NORWAY, NO RESALE, NO ARCHIVE. NOT TO BE USED AFTER FEBRUARY 19, 2022

Source: NTB POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Norway

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/NORWEGIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cómo era la casa de Hugo Sánchez en la que vivió Luis García cuando jugó en Europa

Cómo era la casa de Hugo Sánchez en la que vivió Luis García cuando jugó en Europa

“Quedamos mal”, Rodolfo Pizarro habló sobre su salida de Chivas en 2018

El gol del Chucky Lozano catalogado por el Napoli como el mejor del año

Sorpresa en el Australian Open: Schwartzman perdió en sets corridos con el local O’Connell y quedó eliminado

El día que Chartchai Chionoi se arrodilló ante Alacrán Torres después de vencerlo en una épica pelea

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La historia detrás del tatuaje que se hizo YosStop al salir de la cárcel

La historia detrás del tatuaje que se hizo YosStop al salir de la cárcel

Jimmy Fallon y Jimmy Kimmel alabaron a presentador mexicano tras rabioso reclamo en TV

El legado de Selena: su sobrino y una misteriosa gamer mantienen vivo su recuerdo

Por portación de armas, Alfredo Adame estaría bajo libertad condicional

Cuando Vicente Fernández le reclamó a María Félix por un sarape

TENDENCIAS

Cómo darnos cuenta si estamos estresados

Cómo darnos cuenta si estamos estresados

Cuáles son los 5 quesos elaborados en el mundo que vale la pena degustar

Uno de cada 16 pacientes hospitalizados por COVID-19 padece un infarto o un ACV después del alta

Según la ciencia, este es el único cóctel que es más delicioso en un avión

Líderes tímidos: 5 trucos para mejorar las habilidades sociales