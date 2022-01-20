COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/UN

Por
REUTERS
20 de Enero de 2022

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. speaks about North Korea.

Start: 20 Jan 2022 19:43 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2022 20:30 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - Joint statement on North Korea by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States of America , along with the Permanent Representatives of Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST:

DIGITAL:

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

