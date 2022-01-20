COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--RUSSIA-USA/SECURITY-BLINKEN ARRIVAL

REUTERSJAN 20
20 de Enero de 2022

Blinken arrives in Geneva ahead of talks with Sergei Lavrov

Start: 20 Jan 2022 20:40 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2022 20:40 GMT

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Geneva ahead of talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Reuters

