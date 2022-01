ADVISORY --FLASH--4007-TONGA-VOLCANO/AFTERMATH-UGC

Damaged buildings and ash-covered streets seen in Tonga

Start: 20 Jan 2022 04:16 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2022 04:20 GMT

NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - Damaged buildings and ash-covered streets seen in Tonga as phone lines partially restored

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: Must on screen courtesy Marian Kupu/ Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5

Digital: Must on screen courtesy Marian Kupu/ Broadcom Broadcasting FM87.5 **~

Source: MARIAN KUPU / BROADCOM BROADCASTING FM87.5

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Tonga

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com