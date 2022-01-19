COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 19 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-USA/BLINKEN--UPDATED DETAILS

REUTERSJAN 19
18 de Enero de 2022

Blinken, Ukrainian FM hold joint newser in Kyiv

KYIV - U.S. Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken travels to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after talks with Russia ended in a stalemate last week amid concerns in the United States and other Western nations that Moscow is preparing to again invade Ukraine.

