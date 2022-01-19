COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 19 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-BLINKEN--UPDATED DETAILS

Por
REUTERSJAN 19
18 de Enero de 2022

Blinken, Ukrainian FM hold joint newser in Kyiv

Start: 19 Jan 2022 14:07 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2022 14:42 GMT

KYIV - U.S. Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken travels to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after talks with Russia ended in a stalemate last week amid concerns in the United States and other Western nations that Moscow is preparing to again invade Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El violento choque del argentino Pussetto contra Maurizio Sarri que dejó al DT en el suelo y asustó a todos

El violento choque del argentino Pussetto contra Maurizio Sarri que dejó al DT en el suelo y asustó a todos

Pablo Carreño Busta ganó un extraño punto y abrió el debate en el Australian Open: su golpe sutil al borde del campo rival

Dieron a conocer los salarios de los pilotos de Fórmula 1 en 2022: la abismal diferencia de Hamilton con el resto

“Tengo un problema sin solución”: la confesión de Rafa Nadal sobre su físico en el Australian Open que generó preocupación

Cristiano Ronaldo le dio un ultimátum al Manchester United: preocupación por su posible salida del club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Silvia Pinal y Alejandra Guzmán reaparecieron en redes tras su contagio de COVID-19: “Mi madre es un roble”

Silvia Pinal y Alejandra Guzmán reaparecieron en redes tras su contagio de COVID-19: “Mi madre es un roble”

Festival Ceremonia 2022: artistas, precios de boletos y lugar del evento

Murió André Leon Talley, leyenda de la moda

Pamela Anderson paseó a su perro en Malibú y Jennifer Lopez hizo compras con su hija: celebrities en un click

“Me ilusiona muchísimo”: Lola Cortés habló sobre la posibilidad de casarse

TENDENCIAS

Los niños que contraen COVID-19 tienen más riesgo de padecer diabetes

Los niños que contraen COVID-19 tienen más riesgo de padecer diabetes

Contacto estrecho o contagiado de COVID-19: el Gobierno aclaró en qué momento se puede volver al trabajo según el esquema de vacunación

El Gobierno inició conversaciones con la UE luego de que Argentina fuera removida de la lista de países desde los que se puede viajar sin restricciones

Con más de 15 etiquetas artesanales, el Gin es la nueva pasión marplatense

Mitos y verdades sobre el comportamiento sexual de las personas durante la pandemia