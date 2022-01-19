ADVISORY TRAVEL-WORLD/ZARA RUTHERFORD --SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Solo-flying teen to set record as she finishes journey in Belgium

KORTRIJK - Solo-flying teen pilot Zara Rutherford lands in Kortrijk, Belgium after winning her record bid for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world -- a 32,000-mile journey in her bespoke Shark ultralight plane, the world's fastest microlight.

