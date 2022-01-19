COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 19 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/SHEIKH-JARRAH

REUTERSJAN 19
19 de Enero de 2022

Israeli forces evict Palestinians residents of Sheikh Jarrah

Start: 19 Jan 2022 05:00 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2022 05:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli forces evict Palestinians residents of Sheikh Jarrah , as bulldozers start to demolish the house. Palestinians media reports 27 were detained, 5 from the family.

