ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/SHEIKH-JARRAH

Israeli forces evict Palestinians residents of Sheikh Jarrah
Start: 19 Jan 2022 05:00 GMT
End: 19 Jan 2022 05:00 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israeli forces evict Palestinians residents of Sheikh Jarrah , as bulldozers start to demolish the house. Palestinians media reports 27 were detained, 5 from the family.
