ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/

Macron debates EU lawmakers at start of French presidency
Start: 19 Jan 2022 10:30 GMT
End: 19 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron debates with EU lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg at the start of France's presidency of the Council of the European Union.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT Session begins
PROGRAMME:
Statement by Macron
Statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Reactions by political group leaders
Replies from Macron
MEPs debate
Closing statement by von der Leyen
Closing statement by Macron
