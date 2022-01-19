COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 19 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/

REUTERS
18 de Enero de 2022

Macron debates EU lawmakers at start of French presidency

Start: 19 Jan 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron debates with EU lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg at the start of France's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT Session begins

PROGRAMME:

Statement by Macron

Statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Reactions by political group leaders

Replies from Macron

MEPs debate

Closing statement by von der Leyen

Closing statement by Macron

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: FRENCH SPEECH / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

