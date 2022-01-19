ADVISORY FRANCE-CANADA/

French and Canadian foreign ministers make statements

Start: 19 Jan 2022 18:31 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2022 18:52 GMT

PARIS - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly sign bilateral agreements and give statements. (Joly criticised Russia massing troops near Ukraine's borders on Tuesday (January 18) while on a visit to Kyiv, and said Ottawa would take a decision at the appropriate time on supplying military hardware to Ukraine).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com