ADVISORY FRANCE-CANADA/

French and Canadian foreign ministers make statements
Start: 19 Jan 2022 18:31 GMT
End: 19 Jan 2022 18:52 GMT
PARIS - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly sign bilateral agreements and give statements. (Joly criticised Russia massing troops near Ukraine's borders on Tuesday (January 18) while on a visit to Kyiv, and said Ottawa would take a decision at the appropriate time on supplying military hardware to Ukraine).
