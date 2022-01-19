ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PMQS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 19 de Enero de 2022
REUTERS
17 de Enero de 2022

British PM Johnson takes questions in parliament

Start: 19 Jan 2022 11:55 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT Prime Minister’s Questions begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

