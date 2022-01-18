ADVISORY UKRAINE-USA/BLINKEN --POSSIBLE ONLY / DETAILS TBC

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken travels to Ukraine

Start: 19 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: LIVE COVERAGE IS POSSIBLE ONLY AND DETAILS ARE TO BE CONFIRMED.

--

KYIV - U.S. Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken travels to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after talks with Russia ended in a stalemate last week amid concerns in the United States and other Western nations that Moscow is preparing to again invade Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com