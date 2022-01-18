ADVISORY UKRAINE-USA/BLINKEN --POSSIBLE ONLY / DETAILS TBC

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken travels to Ukraine
KYIV - U.S. Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken travels to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after talks with Russia ended in a stalemate last week amid concerns in the United States and other Western nations that Moscow is preparing to again invade Ukraine.
