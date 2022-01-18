ADVISORY UKRAINE-POROSHENKO/COURT

Ukraine's former president Poroshenko appears in Kyiv court

Start: 19 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Ukrainian former President Petro Poroshenko appears in Kyiv court for a hearing. Poroshenko is accused of committing high treason by financing Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine while in office in 2014-2015.

