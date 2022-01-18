ADVISORY RELIGION-EPIPHANY/RUSSIA

Russians plunge into ice-cold water to mark Epiphany

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Russian believers make cross-shaped ice holes and immerse themselves in the freezing waters observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany.

