ADVISORY JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks to reporters

Start: 18 Jan 2022 06:27 GMT

End: 18 Jan 2022 07:30 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ONGOING LIVE FROM SERBIA: TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-HOUSE.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks to reporters at the end of the central bank policy meeting.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - BOJ news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Japan

DIGITAL: No use Japan

Source: JAPAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com