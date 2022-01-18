ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/

Macron debates EU lawmakers at start of French presidency

Start: 19 Jan 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron debates with EU lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg at the start of France's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT Session begins

PROGRAMME:

Statement by Macron

Statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Reactions by political group leaders

Replies from Macron

MEPs debate

Closing statement by von der Leyen

Closing statement by Macron

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: FRENCH SPEECH / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

