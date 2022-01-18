COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 18 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 2114-NORWAY-ATTACKS/BREIVIK

Por
REUTERSJAN 18
18 de Enero de 2022

"I was brainwashed" mass murderer Breivik tells parole hearing

Start: 18 Jan 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 18 Jan 2022 14:03 GMT

SKIEN, NORWAY - "I was brainwashed" mass murderer Breivik tells parole hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Norway. No resale. No archive. Not to be used after February 17, 2022

DIGITAL: No use Norway. No resale. No archive. Not to be used after February 17, 2022. Must remove from all platforms by 1430 GMT February 17, 2022

Source: NTB POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Norway

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Agustín Rossi habló sobre los rumores de interés del Barcelona: “Me sorprendió”

Agustín Rossi habló sobre los rumores de interés del Barcelona: “Me sorprendió”

Michael Phelps opinó sobre el caso de la nadadora transexual Lia Thomas: “Tiene que haber igualdad de condiciones”

El goleador argentino con pasado en River Plate que suena en el Barcelona como “Plan B” si no llega Álvaro Morata

La nigeriana Uchenna Kanu se estrenó como goleadora de Tigres y empató ante el Guadalajara

Lionel Messi no sería citado por la selección argentina para la próxima fecha de Eliminatorias

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Humberto Zurita compartió emotiva despedida para su madre: “Siempre fuiste mi luz”

Humberto Zurita compartió emotiva despedida para su madre: “Siempre fuiste mi luz”

Las románticas vacaciones de Olivia Culpo y Christian McCaffrey en México, la salida de Megan Fox y Machine Gun Kelly: celebrities en un click

Acapulco Shore 9: sin guión, con nuevos integrantes y “mucho degenere”

Lyn May tuvo interés en El Chapo Guzmán: “Kate me lo ganó”

Qué llevó a Mariana Ochoa a ser infiel en su primer matrimonio tras su luna de miel

TENDENCIAS

Alerta: los ovillos de lana pueden matar a un gato

Alerta: los ovillos de lana pueden matar a un gato

Cuatro playas para vivir la naturaleza argentina, lejos de las multitudes

La información de los empleados es la más vulnerable dentro de las empresas

Encuentran un factor genético en la pérdida del olfato y el gusto por COVID-19

El chef del embajador de Japón enseña sus recetas magistrales con un toque argentino