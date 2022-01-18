ADVISORY FLASH - 2009-TONGA-VOLCANO/DIPLOMAT

'A whole new challenge' says NZ High Commissioner as cleanup begins in Tonga

Start: 18 Jan 2022 04:40 GMT

End: 18 Jan 2022 04:46 GMT

NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - 'A whole new challenge' says NZ High Commissioner as cleanup begins in Tonga.

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: Part No use New Zealand /Part No resale / Must on-screen courtesy Maxar Technologies / Must not obscure logo

Digital: Part No use New Zealand Internet Sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Part No resale / Must on-screen courtesy Maxar Technologies / Must not obscure logo

Source: TVNZ / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Tonga

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com