ADVISORY FLASH - 2007-TONGA-VOLCANO/SATELLITE

Satellite images show Tonga volcano before and after eruption

Start: 18 Jan 2022 03:02 GMT

End: 18 Jan 2022 03:04 GMT

NUKU’ALOFA, TONGA / HUNGA TONGA–HUNGA HAʻAPAI, TONGA - Satellite images show Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano before and after eruption

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resale / Must on-screen courtesy Maxar Technologies / Must not obscure logo

DIGITAL: No resale / Must on-screen courtesy Maxar Technologies / Must not obscure logo

Source: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Tonga

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com