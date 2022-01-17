COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Milan 1 - Spezia 2:Spezia Calcio celebrate 2-1 victory against AC Milan

Home advantage counts for nothing, as Spezia travel to Milan and take all three points

17 de Enero de 2022

Spezia Calcio eased past AC Milan in a 2-1 victory on Monday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Milan were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Venezia away and Roma at home, by 3-0 and 3-1 respectively. Spezia, on the other hand, were coming from a 1-0 win against Genoa. As the table looks today, Milan and Spezia currently occupy 2nd and 14th spots in the table, with 48 points and 22 points respectively after 22 matches.

Milan dominated the first half, with a goal from Rafael Leao just before half-time

Spezia continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Kevin Agudelo finding the net in the 64th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Emmanuel Gyasi just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For Milan, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud, Davide Calabria and Ante Rebic, came on for Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Alessandro Florenzi and Rafael Leao. Spezia replaced Kevin Agudelo, Salva Ferrer and Viktor Kovalenko with Rey Manaj, Arkadiusz Reca and Giulio Maggiore.

There were bookings for Pierre Kalulu and Matteo Gabbia from Milan, and Emmanuel Gyasi, Jakub Kiwior, Ivan Provedel, Giulio Maggiore and Simone Bastoni, for Spezia.

Spezia and Milan will next play at home to Sampdoria and Juventus respectively.

