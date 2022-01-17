COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 17 de Enero de 2022
Bologna 0 - Napoli 2:Visitors stun Bologna, as Napoli secure a 2-0 victory

This result takes Luciano Spalletti&#39;s squad to 46 points in the competition

17 de Enero de 2022

Bologna were defeated at home by Napoli at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Monday. Bologna were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to Cagliari. Napoli, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Sampdoria. After today's result, Bologna are in 13th place on the table and has 27 points while Napoli sit in 3rd with 46 points after 22 matches.

Napoli found the net first, thanks to a goal from Hirving Lozano at the 20 minute mark. Gli Azzurri then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Hirving Lozano just before half-time, finishing the first half 0-2. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Bologna, Nicolas Dominguez, Diego Falcinelli, Andreas Olsen, Emanuel Vignato and Niklas Pyyhtia, came on for Nicolas Viola, Marko Arnautovic, Nicola Sansone, Roberto Soriano and Aaron Hickey. Napoli replaced Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Diego Demme, Faouzi Ghoulam and Andrea Petagna with Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz and Eljif Elmas.

There were bookings for Adama Soumaoro, Arthur Theate and Luis Binks from Bologna. For Napoli, Piotr Zielinski saw yellow.

Bologna will next travel to Hellas Verona, while Napoli will face Salernitana at home.

