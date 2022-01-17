COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 17 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-POROSHENKO/

Por
REUTERSJAN 17
17 de Enero de 2022

Former President Petro Poroshenko at court hearing

Start: 17 Jan 2022 16:58 GMT

End: 17 Jan 2022 17:58 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian lawmaker and former President Petro Poroshenko returns to Ukraine ahead of appearing in Kyiv court which will choose a pre-trial measure for him.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PRESS SERVICE OF THE EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY PARTY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

