ADVISORY UKRAINE-POROSHENKO/

Former President Petro Poroshenko at court hearing

Start: 17 Jan 2022 16:58 GMT

End: 17 Jan 2022 17:58 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian lawmaker and former President Petro Poroshenko returns to Ukraine ahead of appearing in Kyiv court which will choose a pre-trial measure for him.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PRESS SERVICE OF THE EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY PARTY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com