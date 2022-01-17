ADVISORY UKRAINE-POROSHENKO/

Former President Petro Poroshenko at court hearing
Start: 17 Jan 2022 16:58 GMT
End: 17 Jan 2022 17:58 GMT
KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian lawmaker and former President Petro Poroshenko returns to Ukraine ahead of appearing in Kyiv court which will choose a pre-trial measure for him.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: PRESS SERVICE OF THE EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY PARTY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com