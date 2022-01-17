ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-SERBIA AIRPORT

Exterior view of Belgrade airport ahead of Djokovic's arrival

Start: 17 Jan 2022 05:56 GMT

End: 17 Jan 2022 07:17 GMT

BELGRADE – Exterior shot of Belgrade airport after Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

