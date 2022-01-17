COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 17 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PATEL BBC

Por
REUTERSJAN 17
17 de Enero de 2022

UK's Patel gives update on security; Dorries updates on BBC

Start: 17 Jan 2022 15:16 GMT

End: 17 Jan 2022 16:16 GMT

LONDON – Home office Minister Priti Patel updates Parliament on security matters, then Britain's Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries updates parliament on plans for the BBC.

SCHEDULE

1530GMT APPROX: Home office Minister Priti Patel updates Parliament on security matters

1630GMT APPROX: Britain's Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries updates parliament on plans for the BBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El Barcelona puso su interés en Agustín Rossi: la trama sobre la posible salida del arquero de Boca

El Barcelona puso su interés en Agustín Rossi: la trama sobre la posible salida del arquero de Boca

China anunció que no venderá entradas para los Juegos Olímpicos de invierno por el covid-19

Así fue el mal arranque de los argentinos en el Abierto de Australia: Delbonis, Coria, Bagnis y Etcheverry fueron eliminados

Novak Djokovic llegó a Serbia tras ser deportado de Australia: cómo lo recibieron

Discreta actuación de Facundo Campazzo en la dura derrota de Denver Nuggets ante Utah Jazz

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ana Rosa Vaz Pönicke, la ex mujer de Ricardo Montaner, habló por primera vez de la familia del cantante y de Stefi Roitman

Ana Rosa Vaz Pönicke, la ex mujer de Ricardo Montaner, habló por primera vez de la familia del cantante y de Stefi Roitman

Nicky Hilton paseó con su hija en Nueva York, Paris Hilton y Carter Reum viajaron a Dubai: celebrities en un click

Alec Baldwin entregó su teléfono a la policía en el caso por tiro mortal en el set de “Rust”

“Violencia y machismo”: Ex de Alfonso Herrera publicó mensajes que fueron interpretados como indirectas

Criticaron a hija de Adal Ramones por maltratar a su empleada doméstica

TENDENCIAS

Los 12 motivos por los que ladran los perros

Los 12 motivos por los que ladran los perros

Las mejores aplicaciones móviles para el regreso a clases

CEO de Pfizer: la ola actual de COVID-19 “será la última con tantas restricciones”

Cómo grabar una videollamada de WhatsApp

La Unión Europea removió a la Argentina de la lista de países desde los que se puede viajar sin restricciones