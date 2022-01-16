Venezia 1 - Empoli 1:Its all even at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo, after Venezia draw 1-1 with Empoli

Venezia were held to 1-1 draw by Empoli down on Sunday at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo. Both Venezia and Empoli arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Venezia were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to AC Milan. Empoli were beaten 5-1 in the previous match against Sassuolo. As things stand, Venezia are in 17th place, with 18 points from 22 matches, while Empoli sit in 11th, with 29 points from 22.

It was an impressive opening from Empoli, with Szymon Zurkowski finding the net in the 26th minute. The score at half time was 0-1.

Venezia took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from David Okereke at the 73 minute mark. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Venezia, Antonio Vacca, David Okereke, Nani and Gianluca Busio, came on for Tanner Tessmann, Sofian Kiyine, Cristian Molinaro and Mattia Aramu. Empoli brought on Kristjan Asllani, Leo Stulac and Patrick Cutrone for Szymon Zurkowski, Filippo Bandinelli and Nedim Bajrami.

There were bookings for Mickael Cuisance, David Okereke and Domen Crnigoj from Venezia, and Nedim Bajrami, Liam Henderson, Ardian Ismajli, Riccardo Fiamozzi and Filippo Bandinelli, for Empoli.

Venezia will play their next fixture away against Internazionale, while Empoli will face Roma at home.