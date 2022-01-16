COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Enero de 2022
The Hammers 2 - Leeds 3:Leeds return home with all 3 points, after beating The Hammers 3-2

David Moyes left to ponder what could have been, after Leeds take all 3 points

16 de Enero de 2022

Leeds United eased past West Ham United in a 3-2 victory on Sunday at London Stadium. Both The Hammers and Leeds arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. The Hammers had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Crystal Palace away (3-2), the other to Watford away (4-1). Leeds were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Burnley in their last match. As the table looks today, The Hammers and Leeds are 4th, (37 points) and 15th, (22 points), spots respectively, after 22 matches.

Leeds started the first half well, with Jack Harrison finding the net at the 10 minute mark. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Jarrod Bowen in the 34th minute brought The Irons level. The Whites in turn, then responded at the 37 minute mark increasing their lead with a effort from Jack Harrison, which saw the first half end 1-2.

The Hammers fought back, thanks to a goal from Pablo Fornals, 52 minutes in. Leeds in turn, then responded, 60 minutes in increasing their lead with a hat trick effort from Jack Harrison. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for the visitors.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For The Hammers, Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko and Sonny Tufail Perkins, came on for Nikola Vlasic, Pablo Fornals and Issa Diop, Leeds replaced Lewis Bate, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Rodrigo Moreno with Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo and Lewis Bate.

There were bookings for Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko from The Hammers. For Leeds, Robin Koch and Daniel James saw yellow.

The Hammers will next travel to Manchester United, while Leeds will face Newcastle United at home.

