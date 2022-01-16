Sassuolo 2 - Verona 4:Sassuolo beaten 4-2 at home by Verona

Hellas Verona snatched all three points from Sassuolo in a 4-2 victory on Sunday, at the MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Verona were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Salernitana. Following today's result, Sassuolo and Verona currently occupy 11th and 10th spots in the table, with 28 points and 30 points respectively after 22 matches.

The first half of the game started favourably for Verona, with Gianluca Caprari giving The Yellow and Blues the lead, 37 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Antonin Barak made it 2-0 just before half-time, to take a 0-2 lead into half time.

Neroverdi started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to a goal from Gianluca Scamacca in the 54th minute. However, Verona increased their lead following another Antonin Barak goal at the 57 minute mark to make it 3-1. However, Sassuolo weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Gregoire Defrel in the 67th minute. The Yellow and Blues in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with a hat trick effort from Antonin Barak, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Sassuolo, Gregoire Defrel, Abdou Harroui and Kaan Ayhan, came on for Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches and Davide Frattesi. Verona replaced Giovanni Simeone, Fabio Depaoli, Adrien Tameze, Federico Ceccherini and Gianluca Caprari for Kevin Lasagna, Davide Faraoni, Diego Coppola, Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic.

There were bookings for Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and Gian Marco Ferrari from Sassuolo. For Verona, Fabio Depaoli, Federico Ceccherini, Lorenzo Montipo and Nikola Kalinic saw yellow.

Sassuolo will next travel to Torino, while Verona will face Bologna at home.