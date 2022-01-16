COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Sassuolo 2 - Verona 4:Sassuolo beaten 4-2 at home by Verona

Sassuolo let the match slip from their hands to Hellas Verona at the MAPEI Stadium

16 de Enero de 2022

Hellas Verona snatched all three points from Sassuolo in a 4-2 victory on Sunday, at the MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Verona were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Salernitana. Following today's result, Sassuolo and Verona currently occupy 11th and 10th spots in the table, with 28 points and 30 points respectively after 22 matches.

The first half of the game started favourably for Verona, with Gianluca Caprari giving The Yellow and Blues the lead, 37 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Antonin Barak made it 2-0 just before half-time, to take a 0-2 lead into half time.

Neroverdi started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to a goal from Gianluca Scamacca in the 54th minute. However, Verona increased their lead following another Antonin Barak goal at the 57 minute mark to make it 3-1. However, Sassuolo weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Gregoire Defrel in the 67th minute. The Yellow and Blues in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with a hat trick effort from Antonin Barak, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Sassuolo, Gregoire Defrel, Abdou Harroui and Kaan Ayhan, came on for Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches and Davide Frattesi. Verona replaced Giovanni Simeone, Fabio Depaoli, Adrien Tameze, Federico Ceccherini and Gianluca Caprari for Kevin Lasagna, Davide Faraoni, Diego Coppola, Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic.

There were bookings for Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and Gian Marco Ferrari from Sassuolo. For Verona, Fabio Depaoli, Federico Ceccherini, Lorenzo Montipo and Nikola Kalinic saw yellow.

Sassuolo will next travel to Torino, while Verona will face Bologna at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativaFootball:-Serie-A-ENDEPORTESFÚTBOLSERIE-A-ITALIA

DEPORTES

Las pérdidas económicas y deportivas que podría sufrir Novak Djokovic tras su salida de Australia

Las pérdidas económicas y deportivas que podría sufrir Novak Djokovic tras su salida de Australia

El duro análisis del padre de Djokovic: “Es como si hubieran intentado matar al mejor deportista del mundo con 50 balas en el pecho”

La ATP se pronunció tras la eliminación de Djokovic del Abierto de Australia: “Su ausencia es una pérdida para nuestro deporte”

El gobierno de Australia celebró el fallo contra Novak Djokovic: “La expulsión es de interés público”

El sentido mensaje de Novak Djokovic tras la cancelación de su visado en Australia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De una infancia en soledad a la hija que abandonó de bebé: luces y sombras de Anthony Hopkins, el hombre que no sabe decir “te quiero”

De una infancia en soledad a la hija que abandonó de bebé: luces y sombras de Anthony Hopkins, el hombre que no sabe decir “te quiero”

Flor Rubio reveló nuevos detalles sobre su caso contra “Pepillo” Origel: “Fue atroz”

Ángeles de Victoria’s Secret, de modelos a activistas: cómo han cambiado a lo largo de los años

Humberto Zurita de luto por su madre: “Siempre vivirás en mi corazón”

Los mejores memes que dejó el anuncio de Grupo Firme en Coachella 2022

TENDENCIAS

Un estudio científico aconseja cuidar a los que se cuidan contra el COVID-19

Un estudio científico aconseja cuidar a los que se cuidan contra el COVID-19

Aumento de ansiedad en niños: causas y consecuencias de uno de los trastornos más vistos en pandemia

Un recorrido de lujo por Colonia del Sacramento, el encantador rincón del litoral fluvial uruguayo

Por qué la Tierra está dentro de una burbuja gigante en el espacio

El uso de mascarilla reduce a más de la mitad la distancia que recorren los aerosoles