COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Roma 1 - Cagliari 0:Home win for Roma as they ease past Cagliari 1-0

Visitors leave with nothing as Roma secure a convincing 1-0 win

16 de Enero de 2022

Roma beats Cagliari 1-0 on Sunday at the Stadio Olympico. Roma were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 4-3 to Juventus while Cagliari were coming from consecutive wins against Bologna and Sampdoria. As the table looks today, Roma are in 7th place, with 35 points from 22 matches, while Cagliari sit in 18th, with 16 points from 22.

Roma started the game well, with Sergio Oliveira finding the net, 33 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Roma, Eldor Shomurodov, Rick Karsdorp, Dimitrios Keramitsis and, came on for Felix Afena-Gyan, Nicolo Zaniolo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and. Cagliari replaced Nahitan Nandez, Babis Lykogiannis and Luca Gagliano with Gaston Pereiro, Dalbert and Giorgio Altare.

There were bookings for Sergio Oliveira, Gianluca Mancini and Felix Afena-Gyan from Roma, and Leonardo Pavoletti, Andrea Carboni, Dalbert and Giorgio Altare, for Cagliari.

Roma will next play Empoli away, with Cagliari facing Fiorentina at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativaFootball:-Serie-A-ENDEPORTESFÚTBOLSERIE-A-ITALIA

DEPORTES

La tierna foto de Marcelo Bielsa que se viralizó luego de un nuevo triunfo del Leeds

La tierna foto de Marcelo Bielsa que se viralizó luego de un nuevo triunfo del Leeds

La burla de un jugador del Betis al Sevilla tras el escándalo en la Copa del Rey

Nasser Al-Attiyah, el “Príncipe” de jogging y zapatillas que ganó otra vez el Rally Dakar y se ilusiona con Messi en Qatar

Con Djokovic en el centro de la escena, comienza el Abierto de Australia más controvertido de la historia

Real Madrid y Athletic Bilbao definen al campeón de la Supercopa de España

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alejandro Fernández celebró los 10 meses de su nieta Cayetana con tierna imagen

Alejandro Fernández celebró los 10 meses de su nieta Cayetana con tierna imagen

Pedro Sola lanzó fuerte crítica sobre “Scream 5″, la nueva película de Melissa Barrera

Bárbara de Regil sufrió taquicardia en un helicóptero durante sus vacaciones en Canadá

Exatlón México: filtaron quién podría ser el próximo eliminado de este domingo

Cynthia Rodríguez conmovió con tierno gesto para Carlos Rivera durante su concierto

TENDENCIAS

Acariciar varios minutos a perros y gatos fortalece el organismo alejándolo del estrés

Acariciar varios minutos a perros y gatos fortalece el organismo alejándolo del estrés

Los trucos para mejorar su privacidad en Instagram

Android: la aplicación para limpiar su celular de fotos, vídeos, mensajes, apps y juegos que ya no usa

Los 4 mejores sitios web para hacer sorteos con sus amigos

Audi Quattro, el auto que cambió la historia de las carreras de rally