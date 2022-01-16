Roma 1 - Cagliari 0:Home win for Roma as they ease past Cagliari 1-0

Roma beats Cagliari 1-0 on Sunday at the Stadio Olympico. Roma were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 4-3 to Juventus while Cagliari were coming from consecutive wins against Bologna and Sampdoria. As the table looks today, Roma are in 7th place, with 35 points from 22 matches, while Cagliari sit in 18th, with 16 points from 22.

Roma started the game well, with Sergio Oliveira finding the net, 33 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Roma, Eldor Shomurodov, Rick Karsdorp, Dimitrios Keramitsis and, came on for Felix Afena-Gyan, Nicolo Zaniolo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and. Cagliari replaced Nahitan Nandez, Babis Lykogiannis and Luca Gagliano with Gaston Pereiro, Dalbert and Giorgio Altare.

There were bookings for Sergio Oliveira, Gianluca Mancini and Felix Afena-Gyan from Roma, and Leonardo Pavoletti, Andrea Carboni, Dalbert and Giorgio Altare, for Cagliari.

Roma will next play Empoli away, with Cagliari facing Fiorentina at home.