Reims 0 - Metz 1:Visitors secure victory as Metz beat Reims 1-0

FC Metz snatched all three points from Reims in a 1-0 victory on Sunday, at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Reims wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Clermont Foot in their previous match. Metz lost 2-0 in the last match they played against RC Strasburg. Following today's result, Reims and Metz currently occupy 14th and 15th spots in the table, with 24 points and 19 points respectively after 21 matches.

After a goalless first half, Metz continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Ibrahima Niane in the 61st minute. The game ended with a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

For Reims, Alexis Flips, Anastasios Donis, Nathanael Mbuku, Kamory Doumbia and Fraser Hornby, came on for Jens-Lys Cajuste, Martin Adeline, Andrew Gravillon, Ilan Kebbal and N'Dri Philippe Koffi. Metz replaced Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Amine Bassi and Opa Nguette for Lenny Lacroix, Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly and Warren Tchimbembe.

There were bookings for Bradley Locko, Dion Lopy, Thomas Foket and Predrag Rajkovic from Reims, and Thomas Delaine, Sikou Niakate, Vincent Pajot and Ibrahima Niane, for Metz.

Reims will next travel to Paris Saint-Germain, while Metz will face Nice at home.