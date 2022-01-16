RCSA 3 - Montpellier 1:Visitors fail to take points as RCSA beat Montpellier 3-1

RC Strasburg snatched all three points from Montpellier in a 3-1 victory on Sunday, at the Stade de La Meinau. Both RCSA and Montpellier arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. RCSA were looking to continue their run, following a 2-0 victory against FC Metz while Montpellier were coming from consecutive wins against Angers SCO and Brest. As the table looks today, RCSA and Montpellier currently occupy 7th and 8th spots in the league, with 32 points and 31 points respectively after 21 matches.

La Paillade found the net first, with Florent Mollet finding the net after 11 minutes, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

RCSA continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Majeed Waris, 77 minutes in. The momentum was now with The Racers, who then scored again through a goal from Adrien Thomasson at the 84 minute mark to establish a 2-1. However they weren't finished yet and Kevin Gameiro made it 3-1 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

For RCSA, Nordin Kandil, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Frederic Guilbert and Majeed Waris, came on for Dimitri Lienard, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Karol Fila and Lucas Perrin. Montpellier replaced Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavididi, Valere Germain, Jordan Ferri and Teji Savanier for Sepe Elye Wahi, Junior Sambia, Nicholas Gioacchini, Beni Makouana and Leo Leroy.

The referee booked Jeanricner Bellegarde and Nordin Kandil from RCSA. Montpellier had the worst of it though, with Jordan Ferri and Teji Savanier seeing yellow, and Sepe Elye Wahi then sent off with a red.

RCSA will next travel to Bordeaux, while Montpellier will face AS Mónaco at home.