Monaco 4 - Cleermont 0:Monaco cruise past Cleermont, scoring 4 without reply at the Stade Louis II

AS Mónaco on a 4-0 win against Clermont Foot on Sunday at the Stade Louis II. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Monaco arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Nantes in their previous match. Cleermont, on the other hand, secured a point against Reims in their previous match. After today's result, Monaco are in 5th place on the table and has 33 points while Cleermont sit in 16th with 18 points after 21 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Monaco, with Sofiane Diop opening the rout just before half-time

Monaco started the second half with renewed vigour, with Wissam Ben Yedder finding the net, 55 minutes in. The Monégasques looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Wissam Ben Yedder, 62 minutes in to establish a 3-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Caio Henrique, at 83 minutes to make it 4-0.

For Monaco, Wissam Ben Yedder, Youssouf Fofana, Vanderson, Chrislain Matsima and Maghnes Akliouche, came on for Ismail Jakobs, Jean Lucas, Gelson Martins, Axel Disasi and Kevin Volland. Cleermont replaced Jodel Dossou, Pierre-Yves Hamel, Jason Berthomier, Florent Ogier and Elbasan Rashani for Arial Mendy, Jordan Tell, Yadaly Diaby, Josue Albert and Oriol Busquets.

The referee booked one player from Cleermont, Salis Abdul Samed.

Monaco will play away against Montpellier, while Cleermont will face Rennes at home.