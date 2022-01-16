Lorient 0 - Angers 0:No goals at the Stade Yves Allainmat, as Lorient and Angers play out a draw

On Sunday, Lorient and Angers were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Lorient arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain. Angers, on the other hand, were beaten 4-1 in the previous match against Montpellier. As it stands, Lorient and Angers currently occupy 18th and 11th spots in the table, with 17 points and 26 points respectively after 21 matches.

Lorient brought on Quentin Boisgard, Baptiste Mouazan and Sambou Soumano for Leo Petrot, Enzo Le Fee and Thomas Monconduit. Angers brought on Mohamed-Ali Cho, Pierrick Capelle and Mathias Pereira Lage, to replace Casimir Ninga, Nabil Bentaleb and Billal Brahimi.

The referee booked Laurent Abergel, Moritz Jenz and Julien Laporte from Lorient. Angers had the worst of it though, with Casimir Ninga seeing yellow, and Souleyman Doumbia then sent off with a red.

Lorient will next play Nantes away, with Angers facing Troyes at home.